Wednesday’s slightly cooler temperatures ‘won’t be very noticeable’

SAN DIEGO — Temperatures across San Diego County will drop a degree or two Wednesday following a second straight day of record-breaking heat, but with the mercury still hitting triple digits, the slightly cooler weather “won’t be very noticeable,” the National Weather Service said.

An excessive heat warning for most of the county is still in effect through Friday night, while the mountains and beaches are under a less-serious heat advisory during that same period.

“Expect another hot one today,” the NWS said, adding the weather could cool off even more Thursday — but still remain very hot — before getting hotter again Friday and through the weekend.

On Tuesday, Ramona hit 108 degrees, setting a new Aug. 29 heat record that was previously 105. The all-time record there is 111 degrees.

Other high temperatures included 117 in Ocotillo Wells, 114 in Borrego Springs, 108 in Valley Center, 106 in Alpine, 105 in Campo, 103 in Poway, 102 in El Cajon and Santee, 101 in Escondido and 100 in Fallbrook. Mt. Soledad, poking over the marine layer, hit 87 degrees, though the coastal communities under the marine layer stayed much cooler.

Meteorologists attribute the recent run of hot weather that began over the weekend to a “goliath” high-pressure system that moved south from northern Nevada, pushing heat toward the coast and squashing the marine layer. That system is “nearly stationary” now, bringing stifling hot weather to the entire Southwest.

High temperatures Wednesday will be 77 to 82 degrees at the beaches … 89 to 94 inland … 94 to 99 in the western valleys … 100 to 105 near the foothills … 96 to 102 in the mountains and 111 to 116 in the deserts.

The NWS reminded residents that during an excessive heat warning, “persons working outdoors or those without access to adequate air conditioning will be more likely to experience heat related illness, such as heat exhaustion. Some heat related illnesses are serious enough to require hospitalization and could become fatal if left untreated.”

The weather service reminded residents to never leave kids or pets unattended in cars; drink more water than usual and avoid alcohol, sugar and caffeine; wear light-colored clothing and a wide-brimmed hat outdoors to keep cooler; and take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.