Shivering child found clinging to drowned mother in Texas floodwaters

BEAUMONT, Texas — A shivering young girl was found clinging to her drowned mother in a rain-swollen canal in Texas after they were swept away from their vehicle.

The woman was driving with her daughter in Beaumont when their vehicle got stuck in high water, according to a Facebook post by the Beaumont Police Department. That’s when she pulled into a parking lot and got out of the vehicle with her daughter.

Beaumont police believe she was swept away into a flooded canal and floated a half-mile from the vehicle.

A police and fire-rescue team found the child alive, holding onto her unconscious mother.

“First responders took turn performing CPR until they could get her to an ambulance,” police said on Facebook. “Water was still high so a citizen helped by allowing first responders to load the mother and daughter in his truck and brought them all to a waiting ambulance.”

The mother was pronounced dead and the child, who was suffering from hypothermia, is in stable condition.

Their names are being withheld until family members are notified.