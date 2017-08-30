× Pursuit through North County ends with woman in custody

SAN DIEGO – A woman who refused to yield for a traffic stop Wednesday led deputies on a roughly 20-minute pursuit through North County before causing a collision and getting arrested.

The road chase began shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the area of state Route 78 and Rancho Santa Fe Road in San Marcos.

The fleeing motorist led pursuing deputies to the southeast into Escondido, where she got into a crash at Auto Park Way and Andreason Drive and was taken into custody, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Eddie Brock said.

At least one person suffered unspecified injuries in the wreck, authorities reported.

The arrestee’s name was not immediately available, and it was unclear why deputies tried to pull her over in the first place, the lieutenant said.