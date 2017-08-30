Ocean Beach residents rally against proposed Target Express

SAN DIEGO – At a rally Wednesday night, people gathered to speak out against a giant retailer that could move into Ocean Beach.

Target is proposing to open a Target Express store in place of the Antique Center on Newport Avenue. With 18,000 square feet and 33 on-site parking spots, it’s the largest building on the street.

A few dozen protesters marched down Newport Avenue holding signs that read “No Target in OB.”

“It would ruin the OB vibe and bring corporate greed into the town we love,” one protester said. “Although there’s not much we can do to stop them, we don’t have to like it.”

A spokesperson for Target sent the following statement to FOX 5 regarding the proposed store:

“Target continues to do our due diligence to engage and listen with businesses, leaders and officials in the Ocean Beach community for a potential Target store location. Conversations are ongoing and nothing is final. What I can share is that Target has an agreement with the landlord that allows Target the flexibility to proceed or not proceed with a potential store at this Ocean Beach location. What we have previously shared in community meetings earlier this month still stands, which is that we’re continuing to listen to community feedback that could inform Target’s plans for a small-format store in Ocean Beach. At this point in the process, there is nothing official to share about new store plans.”