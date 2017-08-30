× Man stabbed with screwdriver, sprayed with fire extinguisher

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – Three people were arrested Tuesday night they allegedly stabbed a man with a screwdriver and sprayed him with a fire extinguisher, police said.

The attack happened around 9:30 p.m. near the corner of East 6th Street and B Avenue. When police arrived at the scene, the three men had already fled the scene in a white Honda sedan, according to investigators. They threw the fire extinguisher from the Honda and it crashed through the window of a parked car, police said.

Police pulled over the suspects at C and East 8th streets. Two of the men were arreste, but jumped from the Honda and ran off. Officers sent a police dog after him, and the dog caught up with the suspect, bit him and held him until officers arrived and arrested him. He was taken to a local hospital to for treatment.

The victim was taken to a hospital. The extent of his injuries were not known, but police said that he had lost a significant amount of blood.