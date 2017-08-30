× Man sprayed with fire extinguisher, stabbed

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – Three men were behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder and other felonies for allegedly stabbing a man and spraying him with a fire extinguisher in National City.

The victim, whose name was withheld, was attacked at E. Sixth Street and B Avenue about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday and was hospitalized in stable condition, National City police Sgt. Antonio Ybarra said. One of the suspects was also taken to a hospital for treatment of a bite from a police dog, he said.

Police did not disclose a reason for the attack but said the three suspects fled the scene in a vehicle that was later located and stopped by officers. Two men inside the car were arrested, and the third fled before the police dog helped find him, Ybarra said.

The names of the suspects — a 23-year-old National City resident, a 24- year-old from Imperial Beach and a 30-year-old Chula Vista man — were not immediately released.