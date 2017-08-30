Thief escapes on bicycle after robbing bank

SAN DIEGO — Police say a man robbed a Chase Bank in the Bankers Hill area of San Diego Wednesday.

The robbery happened shortly before 3 p.m. in the 2500 block of 5th Avenue. A man entered the bank, gave a demand note to a teller and rode away on a bicycle.

The man is described as white, in his 50s, 5-feet-5-inches tall and wearing a red tank top and long pants.

Robbery detectives were investigating.

Anyone with information related to the robbery is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.