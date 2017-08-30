CHP: Bodies found inside submerged car match description of 2 missing people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTAY MESA, Calif. – California Highway Patrol officer said the descriptions of the bodies found inside a vehicle submerged in Otay Lakes matched two missing people reports.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Chula Vista police received a call about the submerged blue BMW near the 13800 block of Otay Lakes Road.

“The vehicle that we pulled out from the water matches the vehicle that they were looking for in their missing person’s case. The individuals inside also match the descriptions of the individuals they were looking for in that missing person’s case,” CHP Officer Jake Sanchez said.

"Chula Vista Police Department has an ongoing investigation right now for two missing persons," an officer said. "We don't know if this is somehow connected to those missing persons but that's what led for their unit to come overhead and search the area."

Around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Milyn Elizabeth Chew, also known as Milyn Navarro, left her boyfriend's home in San Ysidro and drove to her family's house in eastern Chula Vista, according to police.

Later that morning, her family found Milyn's car parked at the home and her keys hung up inside the house. They could not find Milyn, whose phone went straight to voicemail. Milyn was supposed to work later but never showed.

Phone records show she had contact with Aser Elsharkawy around 2:30 a.m. that morning. Aser was also reported missing by his family and has not shown up at work.

Both families say it is unusual behavior. The relationship between the two, other than being quasi-coworkers, was not known.

Anyone with information should contact Chula Vista police at 619-691-5151 or Detective Molina at 619-691-5178 or amolina@chulavistapd.org.