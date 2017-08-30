2 CHP officers, deputy wounded in shootout in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Two California Highway Patrol officers and one Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy were shot Wednesday at a motel, authorities said.

The conditions of the officers were not immediately known, but they were taken to hospitals, FOX 40 reported.

Helicopters are circling the Ramada in on Auburn Blvd. large police presence as many as 50 law enforcement vehicles @FOX40 #Sacramento pic.twitter.com/olNcBkkOWO — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) August 30, 2017

A multi-agency auto theft task force was involved in an investigation at the Ramada Inn at Fulton Avenue and Auburn Boulevard. One stolen vehicle led officers on a chase that ended in Elk Grove. Two women were taken into custody, according to sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull.

When officers went into the motel to search a room, a man shot at them through the door and walls, hitting two CHP officers. Sheriff’s deputies had a gun battle with the shooter, who Turnbull said was on the room’s balcony. At some point, one sheriff’s deputy was shot.

The gunman left the motel in another vehicle. Turnbull said when the chase ended, there was another shootout. The gunman was hit and taken to a hospital.

Officers at the motel were evacuating the building to ensure no other suspects were there. A helicopter above the scene was warning neighbors to lock doors and stay inside.

Helicopters in the area are warning people nearby to lock their doors and stay inside, call police is they see something suspicious @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/AdJi3aNx6f — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) August 30, 2017

The intersection of Fulton and Auburn was shut down. Those exits on the Business 80 freeway were also shut down, severely impacting traffic.

Several SWAT vehicles from multiple different law enforcement agencies were assisting in the investigation.