16-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of man walking dogs

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Police Wednesday arrested a teenager on suspicion of fatally shooting a 49-year-old man who was walking his dogs in an Oceanside park.

The 16-year-old boy’s name was being withheld due to his age and the ongoing gang-related investigation.

The shooting was reported just after 9:50 p.m. Tuesday at Melba Bishop Park and Recreation Center at 5603 North River Road, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

Responding officers found Martin Swan in the field area of the park, Bussey said. The officers and fire department personnel attempted life-saving efforts, but Swan died at the scene.

“Initial investigation indicates the victim was walking his dogs in the park and became involved in an altercation with two suspects when he was shot,” Bussey said.

Police were seeking information about the killing and asked anyone who could provide help with the investigation to call the Oceanside Police Department tip line at 760-435-4730.