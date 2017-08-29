Trolley hits car in Santee

SAN DIEGO — A 10-year-old boy suffered apparently minor injuries Tuesday when the vehicle he was riding in was struck by a trolley at an East County intersection, authorities reported.

The collision occurred at Cuyamaca Street and Mission Gorge Road in Santee about 4 p.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

Medics took the injured child to Sharp Grossmont Hospital for an evaluation, Lt. Matthew Glisson said.

The accident left lanes blocked in the area for a time, resulting in traffic delays.