Women disguised as nuns attempt to rob bank in Pennsylvania

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. -- The FBI is searching for two women police say dressed up as nuns and attempted to rob a bank in Pennsylvania Monday.

The incident occurred at a Citizens Bank near Tannersville, WNEP reported.

Two women dressed as nuns entered the bank and showed a gun to one of the tellers, according to police.

The teller activated an alarm, which investigators believe could have scared off the would-be robbers. Both suspects left the without taking anything.

It was unclear if the two fled the area on foot or in a vehicle.

The FBI has taken over the investigation from local police, WNEP reported.