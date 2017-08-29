San Diego schools rally around Houston by offering way to donate

SAN DIEGO – Addressing an immediate need for children’s clothing and school uniforms in Hurricane-ravaged Houston, the San Diego Unified School District Tuesday sent out its own plea for donations.

According to a posting on the SDUSD website, the Houston Independent School District needs children’s clothes of all sizes — clean and in reasonably good repair — along with school uniforms and supplies. Families and communities are urged to make monetary donations to the Houston district’s foundation at HoustonISDFoundation.org/donate.

About 50 schools in Houston have been flooded, according to San Diego school officials.

Many families are staying in less-damaged schools and children do not have extra clothes or school supplies. A large number have lost their homes and most of their belongings.

Clothing and supplies can be sent to Delmar Stadium, 2020 Mangum Road, Houston, Texas, 77092.

The American Red Cross is also accepting monetary donations.