Professional indoor lacrosse team coming to San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The National Lacrosse League announced Tuesday it will be expanding to San Diego.

The team, part of the world’s largest professional indoor lacrosse league, will play its home games at the Valley View Casino Center starting in November of 2018.

The team is owned by Joe Tsai, executive vice chairman of Alibaba who played lacrosse at Yale, Bloomberg reported.

The league, founded in 1986, has the third-highest average attendance in professional indoor sports worldwide, following the NHL and the NBA, according to a news release. In 2017, the league had an average attendance of nearly 9,500 per game.

San Diego will become the tenth team in the league. A name and logo will be released in the fall.

“We’re thrilled to bring professional lacrosse to San Diego and welcome the National Lacrosse League to its new home in Southern California,” said San Diego Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer. “San Diegans are among the most passionate sports fans you can find and they are going to love the action and excitement this new franchise is going to bring.”

