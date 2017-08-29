Police search for missing at-risk man

SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for an 18-year-old at-risk man who went missing from his Golden Hill home.

Justus Dae was last seen leaving his home on a burgundy bicycle Monday at 5:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

He is described as 5-foot-9, weighing 110 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He suffers from depression and is suicidal.

Dae was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black DANZIG shirt with white lettering, blue jeans and tan shoes. He has a tattoo of a serpent on his left arm that runs from his left shoulder to his triceps.

Anyone with information on Dae should call police at 619-531-2000 (reference case No. 17-033258) or during business hours at 619-531-2277.