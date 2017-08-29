Padres’ Wil Myers helps fill backpacks of food for hungry kids

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres’ Wil Myers teamed up with the San Diego Food Bank and San Diego Toyota Dealers to help with the Food 4 Kids Backpack Program.

There are 150,000 kids in San Diego County considered food insecure. Many go home from school on the weekend and have little or nothing to eat. The program gives foods to these kids every week at three dozen local schools.

The first baseman joined dozens of volunteers to fill backpacks with food, which are given to the kids to get them through the weekend. The kids then turn in the backpack Monday for it to be filled for the next week.

“As a big leaguer, but just as a person in general, it’s just good to be able to come out here and just be able to help and to give back to the community in any way I can,” Myers told FOX 5. “It’s great to be able to help people when you can and this is a great opportunity to.”