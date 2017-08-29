Flex Alert: Californians urged to conserve electricity from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

New Liberty Station restaurant has Peruvian flavor

Posted 12:41 PM, August 29, 2017, by , Updated at 12:40PM, August 29, 2017

SAN DIEGO -- If you love the flavors of Peru, but don't have the time to travel, Heather Lake shows us a a new restaurant in Liberty Station that has a lot of flavor and culture.