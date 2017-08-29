× Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash

SAN DIEGO — A 26-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries when he collided with a vehicle at a Paradise Hills intersection, police said.

The crash happened about 6 p.m. Monday near Penn Athletic Field as a a 62-year-old woman driving a 2009 Scion attempted to turn left onto Dusk Drive from Keen Drive, San Diego police officer John Buttle said.

The motorcyclist, riding a 2015 Yamaha 650, was southbound on Dusk Drive driving “at high speed” and slammed into the driver’s side of the Scion, Buttle said. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Alcohol was not involved in the crash, which the San Diego Police Department’s traffic division is investigating.