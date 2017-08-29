Motorcyclist crashes trying to outrun police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A motorcyclist who tried to outrun police ended up in the hospital early Tuesday after crashing while trying to make a high-speed turn.

The chase began at about 2:30 a.m. when San Diego police tried to pull over a motorcycle on southbound Interstate 805 in the Mid-City area because it didn't have license plates. They suspected that it had been stolen.

The motorcycle reached speeds of more than 100 mph, but the patrol car was able to keep up. The motorcycle exited the freeway at E Street and crashed when the rider lost control turning east onto Bonita Road and hit the center median.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital after the crash. His condition was not immediately known,