Mattis allows transgender troops to continue serving pending review

WASHINGTON – Defense Secretary Jim Mattis announced Tuesday transgender troops will be allowed to continue serving in the military pending a review.

The announcement comes days after President Donald Trump ordered the military to not recruit transgender troops, PIX11 reported. Trump tweeted that transgender people could no longer serve in the military.

“Once the panel reports its recommendations and following my consultation with the secretary of Homeland Security, I will provide my advice to the president concerning implementation of his policy direction,” Mattis said in the statement. “In the interim, current policy with respect to currently serving members will remain in place.”

Department of Defense and Homeland Security experts will be included in the panel, according to Mattis.

“Our focus must always be on what is best for the military’s combat effectiveness leading to victory on the battlefield,” Mattis said.

President Obama reversed the military policy on transgender service members.