Deputies search for gunman after woman shot several times

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – A search for a gunman was underway in Spring Valley Tuesday afternoon after a woman was wounded, authorities said.

A woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds during a shooting in the 8400 block of Paseo Iglesias Tuesday, San Diego County Sheriff's Department officials said. The woman was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital. Her condition was unknown.

Deputies said they are looking for a shirtless black man with a beard, who is wearing camouflage pants. He is about 5-feet, 5-inches tall.

