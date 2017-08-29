2 whimpering dogs found in underground pipe days after getting stuck

SAN DIEGO – Two Labrador retrievers were rescued from an underground pipe days after getting trapped in it, according to county officials.

A man tending an orange and avocado grove in Fallbrook heard whining last week, but didn’t think much of it, San Diego County Animal Services reported. As the days passed, he kept hearing whining and whimpering on Saturday he investigated.

The man followed the sound and it led him to a pipe running underground. According to the county, he dug until he reached the pipe, he cut away a part of it and inside he found a retriever.

Animal Control Officer Cortney Pache was called in to help. She started shoveling and cutting away more of the pipe. Pache found two dogs – a 5-year-old male and 2-year-old female – trapped inside the pipe and pulled them out.

Both dogs were dehydrated and very thin. The male was so weak, he could not stand, county officials said. They were taken to the County’s animal care facility in Carlsbad where they are gaining weight.

“The two were taken to a veterinary urgent care where they both ate voraciously,” Tracy DeFore wrote.

“We estimate the dogs were in the drain for at least three days,” said County Animal Services Director Laurie Joniaux. “It’s amazing they’re actually doing so well.”

Animal Services officials said the dogs fell into a hole at the top of a hill that leads to the underground pipe that runs to a large storm drain.

The dogs were not wearing identification tags. If the owners don’t come forward by Wednesday, August 30, the dogs will be available for adoption.

For more information about County Animal Services, call 619-767-2675 or go online.