2 bodies found inside vehicle submerged in Otay Lakes

SAN DIEGO -- Two bodies were found Tuesday inside a vehicle submerged in Otay Lakes.

Shortly before 7 p.m., Chula Vista police received a call about the submerged vehicle near the 13800 block of Otay Lakes Road.

It was not known for how long the vehicle was underwater.

"Chula Vista Police Department has an ongoing investigation right now for two missing persons," a California Highway Patrol officer said. "We don't know if this is somehow connected to those missing persons but that's what led for their unit to come overhead and search the area."

