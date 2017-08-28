× USS Sterett returns after 5-month deployment

SAN DIEGO — The guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett is scheduled to return home to San Diego Monday following a five-month deployment.

The 510-foot Sterett deployed March 31 with the destroyer USS Dewey and took part in exercises with allied nations.

The Dewey came home on time at the end of July but the Sterett’s mission was extended by one month.

“I am extremely proud of the way Sterett sailors took every challenge, every schedule change, every last-minute tasking, and met it with skill and professionalism,” said Cmdr. Claudine Caluori, the ship’s skipper. “We’ve done well in our mission, and we’re very excited to be coming home to our families and friends in San Diego.”

The vessel is named for Andrew Sterett, who commanded the USS Enterprise in a battle off the Barbary Coast in 1801.