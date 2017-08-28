San Diego agencies helping flood victims in Houston

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans have donated more than $100,000 to help victims of the flooding in Houston, the Red Cross announced Monday evening.

International Relief Teams, a San Diego-based relief agency, already sent 1250 kits – made up of personal hygiene items such as tooth paste, soap, shampoo, wash cloths and other toiletries – to Houston.

“When people evacuate, especially if they evacuate quickly, they’ll grab their heirlooms, photos, things of sentimental value to them. They’ll forget personal hygiene items that they’ll need,” said Barry LaForgia of International Relief Teams.

La Forgia told FOX 5 his agency will keep sending the materials for months to come.

The Red Cross is also sending financial support to pay for temporary shelter for flood victims. It’s also sending volunteers to Texas to provide counseling and other services.

“Our donation line is ringing off the hook. People are coming to the actual chapter and donating cash even bringing bottles of water and food. We can’t take the water or the food, but we appreciate the cash. It’s really been the best way to show support,” said Wendy McKinney, Chief Development Officer with San Diego Chapter of American Red Cross.

If you would like to help the victims of the flooding in Houston through the Red Cross, please visit their website.

To help International Relief Teams, please log onto its website and see how you can make a difference.