Over 50 SDUSD schools to close early Tuesday due to heat

SAN DIEGO – It’s the first day of school for students and teachers in San Diego and many are not only dealing with the first day, they’re having to deal with record heat.

“I spent the morning talking to principals. They’ve gone into the classrooms asking the teachers what’s the temperature like, how’s learning going to be, giving them the weather forecast for tomorrow. We’re making school by school, cluster by cluster decisions,” San Diego Unified School District Superintendent Cindy Marten said.

Excessive heat this week has prompted school officials to take action and release their students early. San Diego Unified School District released a list of their schools that will be on a “Minimum Day” schedule Tuesday.

“[Tuesday] at noon I’ll make the determination for Wednesday,” Marten said. “Teachers are letting us know by sending pictures of thermometer in the classroom. At the end of the day, we want to ensure students are able to learn.”

The schools with Minimum Day Tuesday are as follows:

Adams Elementary

Alcott Elementary

Baker Elementary

Balboa Elementary

Barnard Elementary

Bay Park Elementary

Birney Elementary

Cabrillo Elementary

Cadman Elementary

Carson Elementary

Challenger Middle

Chavez Elementary

Chesterton Elementary

Clairemont High School

Clark Middle

Crown Point Elementary

Cubberly Elementary

Dana Elementary

Dewey Elementary

Edison Elementary

Emerson-Bandini Elementary

Euclid Elementary

Fletcher Elementary

Florence Elementary

Grant K-8

Jefferson Elementary

John Muir

Jones Elementary

Juarez Elementary

Kearny High School

Kimbrough Elementary

Linda Vista Elementary

Lindbergh Schweitzer Elementary

Longfellow Elementary

Marcy

Marston Middle

McKinley Elementary

Memorial Prep

Mission Bay High School

Montgomery Middle

Mt. Everest Academy

Ocean Beach Elementary

Pacific Beach Elementary

Pacific Beach Middle

Perkins K-8

Riley New Dawn

Roosevelt Middle

Ross Elementary

Rowan Elementary

Sessions Elementary

Silvergate Elementary

Sunset View Elementary

Taft Middle

Toler Elementary

TRACE

Wangenheim Middle

Wegeforth Elementary

Whittier School

Wilson Middle

High pressure aloft over the great basin will create excessively hot weather through Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will cool some over the weekend, but will remain above average.