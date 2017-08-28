Over 50 SDUSD schools to close early Tuesday due to heat

SAN DIEGO – It’s the first day of school for students and teachers in San Diego and many are not only dealing with the first day, they’re having to deal with record heat.
“I spent the morning talking to principals. They’ve gone into the classrooms asking the teachers what’s the temperature like, how’s learning going to be, giving them the weather forecast for tomorrow. We’re making school by school, cluster by cluster decisions,” San Diego Unified School District Superintendent Cindy Marten said.
Excessive heat this week has prompted school officials to take action and release their students early. San Diego Unified School District released a list of their schools that will be on a “Minimum Day” schedule Tuesday.
“[Tuesday] at noon I’ll make the determination for Wednesday,” Marten said. “Teachers are letting us know by sending pictures of thermometer in the classroom. At the end of the day, we want to ensure students are able to learn.”
The schools with Minimum Day Tuesday are as follows:
Adams Elementary
Alcott Elementary
Baker Elementary
Balboa Elementary
Barnard Elementary
Bay Park Elementary
Birney Elementary
Cabrillo Elementary
Cadman Elementary
Carson Elementary
Challenger Middle
Chavez Elementary
Chesterton Elementary
Clairemont High School
Clark Middle
Crown Point Elementary
Cubberly Elementary
Dana Elementary
Dewey Elementary
Edison Elementary
Emerson-Bandini Elementary
Euclid Elementary
Fletcher Elementary
Florence Elementary
Grant K-8
Jefferson Elementary
John Muir
Jones Elementary
Juarez Elementary
Kearny High School
Kimbrough Elementary
Linda Vista Elementary
Lindbergh Schweitzer Elementary
Longfellow Elementary
Marcy
Marston Middle
McKinley Elementary
Memorial Prep
Mission Bay High School
Montgomery Middle
Mt. Everest Academy
Ocean Beach Elementary
Pacific Beach Elementary
Pacific Beach Middle
Perkins K-8
Riley New Dawn
Roosevelt Middle
Ross Elementary
Rowan Elementary
Sessions Elementary
Silvergate Elementary
Sunset View Elementary
Taft Middle
Toler Elementary
TRACE
Wangenheim Middle
Wegeforth Elementary
Whittier School
Wilson Middle
High pressure aloft over the great basin will create excessively hot weather through Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will cool some over the weekend, but will remain above average.