SAN DIEGO — A power outage has left nearly 1,100 homes and businesses without electrical service in Fairbanks Ranch, Rancho Santa Fe and the San Elijo Lagoon area, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

Service is expected to be restored by 2:30 p.m., the utility reports.

The cause of the problem is under investigation.

Check here for updates from SDG&E.

33.020321 -117.202813