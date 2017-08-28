Man tries to lure young girls with cash and drugs, cops say

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A 31-year-old San Diego man was behind bars Monday on suspicion of trying to lure young girls into his SUVs with cash and drugs in San Marcos.

Kyle Jaymes Hackney is in custody in lieu of $500,000 bail on suspicion of five crimes, including felony counts of selling or transporting a controlled substance, pandering to minors and carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle with a prior felony conviction.

Hackney was arrested just after 6 p.m. Friday after he attempted to lure “several minor females into his gray Nissan Pathfinder with large sums of money,” San Diego County Sheriff’s Detective Daniel Wilson said.

That incident occurred near the Head Start Facility at 1587 Linda Vista Drive, Wilson said. Head Start is a program that promotes school readiness for children up to 5 years old, though officials did not give the ages of the children who were allegedly solicited by Hackney.

Detectives also believe Hackney solicited a group of young children on Tuesday while driving a different SUV.

“During that incident, Hackney was driving his white Chevrolet Tahoe and parked in the parking lot of the San Marcos Senior Center, located at 111 Richmar Avenue,” Wilson said. “Hackney promised minors that they could make easy money and he was looking for a `good time.”‘

In both incidents Tuesday and Friday, Hackney used “cash and possibly drugs” to try enticing groups of children, Wilson said. Each time, “numerous children (were) present when these events occurred.”

Anyone with information about either incident or additional acts of solicitation by Hackney was asked to call Wilson, the sheriff’s detective, at 760-510-5241.