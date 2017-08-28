Hundreds “Rally Against Hate” in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of protesters marched from Balboa Park to Horton Plaza in downtown San Diego as part of a “Rally Against Hate.”

Over 1,200 Facebook users said they went to the event, which began at the Museum of Man in Balboa Park before some marched downtown.

Individuals who presented themselves as members of the Democratic Socialists of America and the International Socialist Organization were seen participating in the protest.

Protesters could be seen with signs bearing and slogans.

Police were seen monitoring the action, and traffic was temporarily shut down as they escorted marchers down city streets.

In the rally’s Facebook event page, organizers explicitly stated they did not endorse violence.

“We understand that we are operating in public space and therefore people outside of our group are freely allowed to express their opinions about our event,” the statement said. “We have people involved whose purpose is to keep the members of the rally as safe as possible and serve as street medics if necessary, but we will not cede our legal right to defend ourselves if we are in imminent physical danger. Inciting violence is not the intent of our rally.”

There were no arrests related to the protest, according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

Buttle also said he was unaware of any counter-protesters.