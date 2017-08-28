× Homeowner walks in on intruder taking a shower

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A Chula Vista homeowner, who is in the process of selling his house, walked in Sunday morning to find an unwanted guest inside.

The man said he went to the home around 10:20 a.m. to put water in the pool and noticed the air conditioning had been left on and it was not supposed to be.

He said the house, which is now in escrow, has been empty for a few months. Apparently though, not completely empty.

He found someone was in his home after noticing closed doors that are usually left open.

“So, I opened the door and walked in the hallway and the bathroom door was closed and I walked up to the door and I heard the shower running,” the homeowner said. “Went back out to the pool and noticed the screen door was broken and somebody had forced entry into the house.”

That is when he called police.

“They were here in about five minutes. They arrested the guy. He was in the shower.”

The homeowner is relieved that the man was arrested without incident.

“If my wife had come here by herself and gone in the house she could have run into the guy. He could have been coming out of the shower and could have startled him and who knows what could have happened.”

According to the homeowner, Chula Vista police said the man had been to the home more than once to shower.