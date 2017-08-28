Heat wave has Cal Fire air support on alert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAMONA, Calif. - Cal Fire crews at the Ramona Air Attack base were on high alert Monday as temperatures reached over 104 degrees.

Cal Fire has three fixed-wing firefighting planes stationed in Ramona. They are loaded with fire retardant for days just like Monday when the temperatures soar and there's relatively low humidity.

“On a day like this, the fire could grow out of control very quickly,” said Cal Fire Battlaion Chief Burke Kremensky.

A crew was called into service to help extinguish a fire on Palomar Mountain Monday.

Temperatures are expected to increase on Tuesday and Chief Kremensky told FOX 5 his team will be ready for the challenge.

“These pilots are doing some very dangerous work flying in steep canyons…We want to see everyone get out safely,” he said.