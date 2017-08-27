× Man stabbed after violent argument in City Heights alley

SAN DIEGO – A man was stabbed after a violent argument in a City Heights alley late Saturday.

San Diego police responded to a call about a confrontation in an alley near the 4200 block of 45th Street and found a 34-year-old man lying in the alley with stab wounds to his chest and head, Officer Frank Cali of the San Diego Police Department said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect, who was described as a Hispanic man in his 30s wearing a blue or purple landscaping uniform.

Detectives from the Mid-City division of the San Diego Police Department are investigating.

Anyone with information related to the incident was asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.