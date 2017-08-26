× Triple-digit temperatures ramp up across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO – As triple-digit temperatures ramp up across San Diego County this weekend, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory that will remain in place through early next week.

In most areas, the warning goes into effect at 10 a.m. Sunday and will remain in effect through 10 p.m. Wednesday. Beaches will be under a similar advisory from Monday morning through Tuesday evening.

NWS officials said the advisories could extend beyond their initial expiration times and could “carry on the entire week,” the NWS said.

“It will be important to prepare for the heat and have a plan ready in case your (air conditioning) goes out or you don’t have any (air conditioning),” the weather service said. “And don’t physically exert yourself outdoors during the days.”

High temperatures Saturday will be 72 to 77 degrees along the coast of San Diego and in 80s to upper 90s in the Valley areas. The first triple digit temperatures are forecast for Tuesday when the high in some areas will exceed 100 degrees.