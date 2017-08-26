Local Red Cross volunteers help Harvey victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- As Texas deals with impacts of Tropical Storm Harvey, volunteers from all across the country are stepping in to help, including from San Diego.

The San Diego and Imperial counties chapter of the American Red Cross said three volunteers have deployed to Texas, and more deployments are possible in the coming days.

Red Cross volunteers assist with relief efforts including feeding and sheltering storm victims, damage assessment, casework and recovery assistance.

If you want to volunteer with or donate to the Red Cross, click here.