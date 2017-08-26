× Here are San Diego’s top dog names

SAN DIEGO — Just in time for National Dog Day, neighborhood social network Nextdoor released lists of San Diego’s most popular dog names, both overall and by breed.

San Diego’s top dog names:

Bella Lucy Max Charlie Daisy Buddy Molly Bailey Sadie Maggie

San Diego’s top dog names by breed:

Beagle: Bella Boxer: Chloe Chihuahua: Coco Dachshund: Bella, Lucy and Charlie German Shepherd: Nala Golden Retriever: Charlie Lab: Max Mixed: Chloe Shih Tzu: Bella Yorkshire Terrier: Bella

To find out how popular your favorite dog name is across the U.S., click here.