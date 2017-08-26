Here are San Diego’s top dog names

Nala is the most popular name for German Shepherds in San Diego, according to Nextdoor.

SAN DIEGO — Just in time for National Dog Day, neighborhood social network Nextdoor released lists of San Diego’s most popular dog names, both overall and by breed.

San Diego’s top dog names:

  1. Bella
  2. Lucy
  3. Max
  4. Charlie
  5. Daisy
  6. Buddy
  7. Molly
  8. Bailey
  9. Sadie
  10. Maggie

San Diego’s top dog names by breed:

  1. Beagle: Bella
  2. Boxer: Chloe
  3. Chihuahua: Coco
  4. Dachshund: Bella, Lucy and Charlie
  5. German Shepherd: Nala
  6. Golden Retriever: Charlie
  7. Lab: Max
  8. Mixed: Chloe
  9. Shih Tzu: Bella
  10. Yorkshire Terrier: Bella

