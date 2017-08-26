Here are San Diego’s top dog names
SAN DIEGO — Just in time for National Dog Day, neighborhood social network Nextdoor released lists of San Diego’s most popular dog names, both overall and by breed.
San Diego’s top dog names:
- Bella
- Lucy
- Max
- Charlie
- Daisy
- Buddy
- Molly
- Bailey
- Sadie
- Maggie
San Diego’s top dog names by breed:
- Beagle: Bella
- Boxer: Chloe
- Chihuahua: Coco
- Dachshund: Bella, Lucy and Charlie
- German Shepherd: Nala
- Golden Retriever: Charlie
- Lab: Max
- Mixed: Chloe
- Shih Tzu: Bella
- Yorkshire Terrier: Bella
To find out how popular your favorite dog name is across the U.S., click here.