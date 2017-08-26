Brush fire burns near Borrego Springs

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters Saturday were battling a brush fire near Borrego Springs in far eastern San Diego County.

The fire was at 15 acres and was 5 percent contained as of 3:30 p.m, according to Jon Heggie of Cal Fire San Diego. Twenty engines and two helicopters were responding to the brusher and managed to halt its forward progress, Heggie said.

The blaze began as a vehicle fire in the 800 block of Montezuma Valley Road, and later spread into nearby brush, according to Heggie.

Montezuma Valley Road was closed in the vicinity of the fire as crews responded.

The fire was reported as a 2-acre blaze before noon, but it quickly grew to engulf about 15 acres by 1:45 p.m.

No structures were believed to be threatened.