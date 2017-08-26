Border agents arrest 30 at cross-border tunnel in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO — Border Patrol agents arrested 30 people suspected of entering the country illegally through a tunnel spanning the US-Mexico border.

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, agents patrolling near the Cross Border Xpress in Otay Mesa saw a group of several dozen people and tried to approach them for questioning, according to the San Diego sector of U.S. Border Patrol. Some people in the group ran back into what the agents discovered to be the exit of a hidden cross-border tunnel near Drucker Lane and Siempre Viva Road.

Agents made 30 arrests both inside and outside the tunnel. Agents said some of the suspects were Mexican nationals and others were from other unspecified countries.

No drugs were discovered.

Mexican authorities were working to determine who was responsible for constructing and operating the tunnel.