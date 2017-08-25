Man killed after losing control of motorcycle, cops say

SAN DIEGO — A 30-year-old man was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle around a curve and crashed in Sorrento Valley, police said Friday.

The crash was reported at 10:11 p.m. Thursday in the 6700 block of Nancy Ridge Drive, San Diego police officer Robert Heims said. The man, riding a 2013 Yamaha R1, was speeding westbound “in a large group of motorcycles” just before the crash.

“The street curves to the left and the victim started to lose control and hit the brakes,” Heims said. “He was not able to regain control and overturned the motorcycle. He slid into a legally parked work truck along the north curb line.”

Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, Heims said. The San Diego Police Department’s traffic division was investigating the crash.