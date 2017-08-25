Iconic white sails coming down at Convention Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – San Diego’s skyline is about to look a little different.

On Friday, the Convention Center’s Sails Pavilion will get a face-lift when workers begin removing the iconic white sails from the roof.

Workers will remove 60-foot pieces of fabric at a time. It is expected to take until Labor Day to remove all of the sails.

A new, upgraded roof will be begin to be installed around Thanksgiving and should take around 6 weeks.

The white sails spanned the 90,000 square foot pavilion exhibit space for nearly three decades.

The Sails Pavilion will be closed for about 6 months while the new roof is being installed. The project is expected to cost $10.5 million.