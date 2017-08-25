Boyfriend sought after woman’s body found in apartment

SAN DIEGO — The body of an mother of two was found in a Mountain View-area home Friday, and police are looking for her boyfriend.

The suspicious death in the 4400 block of Mayberry Street was reported about 9:15 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Thirty-eight-year-old Mickette Smith was found dead with trauma to the back of her head, Lt. Todd Griffin said.

Police identified the suspect as the Smith’s live-in boyfriend, 40-year-old Damon Edwards, said Lt. Todd Griffin.

Smith’s two children, both under 10 years old, were in the apartment, though police do not believe they witnessed their mother’s death.

Homicide detectives were sent to the home to document the scene of the fatality, SDPD public-affairs Officer Joshua Hodge said.