Deputies arrest man who ran after deadly police chase

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — Authorities Friday arrested a man suspected of fleeing after a high-speed pursuit in Lemon Grove.

Around 11:30 a.m., Sheriff’s deputies arrested 19-year-old Dominic Jones of San Diego near the intersection of Lemon Grove Avenue and Broadway. Jones was booked on an outstanding felony warrant issued Monday for a probation violation that stemmed from an assault with a deadly weapon case in 2016.

Four law enforcement officers from three agencies fired Thursday morning on a 19-year-old man who shot at them, killing him following a chase that began in La Mesa, authorities said.

The shooting involved two La Mesa police officers, one San Diego police officer and a San Diego County sheriff’s deputy, sheriff’s Lt. Kenn Nelson said. It wasn’t immediately clear how many rounds were fired or how many shots struck the suspect.

One other suspect in the chase was arrested.

The chase began about 1:20 a.m. when La Mesa police officers spotted a suspicious car stopped at a green light near Fletcher Parkway and Baltimore Drive, Nelson said. Police approaching the car heard a scream before the car sped away.

La Mesa police were joined by sheriff’s deputies and San Diego police as the high-speed pursuit wound through La Mesa and Spring Valley before ending in Lemon Grove just blocks north of Mount Miguel High School on Rebecca Way, Nelson said.

Three men fled from the car on foot, including at least one who had a gun, Nelson said. Officers used a police dog to try to subdue that man, but after the dog bit him, the suspect opened fire. That’s when the law enforcement officers returned fire, Nelson said. Another suspect was arrested at the scene, and Jones escaped.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at 858-974-2321, 858-565-5200 if after hours or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.