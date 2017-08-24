Teen charged with smuggling baby tiger at Otay Mesa border

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers rescued an illegally-trafficked tiger cub from a traveler who attempted to bring it into California from Mexico early Wednesday morning.

On August 23, at about 1:30 a.m., an 18-year-old man arrived at the Otay Mesa port of entry driving a 2017 Chevy Camaro, with a 21-year-old man in the passenger seat. The CBP officer conducting the inspection referred the vehicle and occupants for further inspection.

CBP officers searched the vehicle and discovered a tiger cub lying on the floor of the front passenger side. Officers removed the tiger cub from the vehicle and placed it in an animal crate until agents from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service responded to the border crossing.

