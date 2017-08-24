SAN DIEGO -- It's National Waffle Day and Heather Lake stopped by Cafe 222 to see how breakfast lovers were celebrating.
Sweet! It’s National Waffle Day
-
Navy Medical Center celebrates 100 years in San Diego
-
After-school yoga programs teach kids to relax
-
Tame bedhead with back-to-school haircuts for kids
-
Local liquor company turns bakery leftovers into vodka
-
Tortured boy told social worker of abuse 2 years before parents killed him: docs
-
-
Mother of Charlottesville victim says she won’t speak with Trump
-
Wildfire near Yosemite forces thousands to flee homes
-
New dining concept by the beach
-
DUI suspect in crash that seriously injured boy was deported 15 times
-
David Hasselhoff named mayor of Funner, California
-
-
Farmers provide locally-grown hops to breweries
-
New entertainment sports center opens in Barrio Logan
-
Heather Heyer memorial: She ‘wanted to put down hate,’ father says