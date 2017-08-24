× San Diegan marching on Washington

Thousands of religious leaders are headed to Washington DC to commemorate the 54th anniversary of Martin Luther King’s “I have a dream” speech.

National Action Network San Diego is sending Rev. Shane Harris to carry a message to the Trump administration.

“I do believe what’s happening in this country is the opposite of what Dr. King Martin Luther king and every thing Dr. Martin Luther King said 54 years ago,” said Rev. Shane Harris

In light of the unrest in Charlottesville leaders of the march are calling on religious leaders get outside of their churches and debate the moral questions of the day.

Civil rights activists are warning of a decay of ethical standing in the government and are hoping for a major change.

“There’s been a lot of presidents we’ve agreed with and disagreed with, but we’ve never seen someone leading this country in this manner,” said Harris.

The March is scheduled for Monday and will be lead by Martin Luther King the 3rd.