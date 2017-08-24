Police search for 2 men in attempted kidnapping

SAN DIEGO – Police are searching for two men who allegedly tried to kidnap a girl in Tierasanta Thursday early afternoon.

A girl claimed the two men attempted to kidnap her at the 10,000 block of Waldron Court in Tierrasanta just before 1 p.m., San Diego police said.

Officers were seen in the neighborhood around 2 p.m. looking for the men. They did not release a description of the men.

A similar incident was reported to SDPD on July 21 in the same location. Police had searched the area then, but no one was found.

#sdpd investigating reports of attempted abduction in tierrasanta. Fmly says 2nd in area < month. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/uZZ6tRQbcW — Paul makarushka (@heyguyfox5) August 24, 2017