Police search for 2 men in attempted kidnapping

SAN DIEGO – Police are searching for two men who allegedly tried to kidnap a girl in Tierasanta Thursday early afternoon.
A girl claimed the two men attempted to kidnap her at the 10,000 block of Waldron Court in Tierrasanta just before 1 p.m., San Diego police said.
Officers were seen in the neighborhood around 2 p.m. looking for the men. They did not release a description of the men.
A similar incident was reported to SDPD on July 21 in the same location. Police had searched the area then, but no one was found.