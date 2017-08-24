New Legoland ride featuring 4D effects to open next summer

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Legoland California executives are scheduled to announce Thursday the company’s largest-ever investment in a ride, which is slated to open at the North County theme park next summer.

The ride will combine “3D computer animation with 4D real-world effects,” according to the park.

Legoland officials have used similar events in the past to announce the construction of hotels, a waterpark and aquarium.

Park executives will also provide an update on construction of its second lodging house, the Legoland Castle Hotel. Construction on the 250-room hotel began in January, and it is also scheduled to open next year.

The hotel will offer rooms with themes of knights, princesses, dragons and wizards; a pool area with fountains, slides and play features; and a restaurant consistent with the castle theme.

In the knight rooms, guests will be surrounded by decor of dragons and knights as they prepare to go into battle to defend the king’s castle and protect his treasure, executives said.

In the princess rooms, woodland animals such as butterflies, squirrels, owls and song birds — all made of Lego bricks — will be found. In the wizard rooms, guests will discover how magic is used to protect the king’s treasure with the use of giggling potions and spells. The current hotel at the park, also with 250 rooms, opened four years ago with a Lego brick theme.

Legoland California, owned by Merlin Entertainment of London, opened in 1999 and is one of two theme parks of its kind in the United States. The other is near Orlando.

Merlin also operates Legoland parks in Denmark, England, Germany and Malaysia.