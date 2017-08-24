iPhone 8 price might start around $999

NEW YORK – Apple is about a month away from their iPhone launch event, yet news leaked of the potential price of the company’s iPhone 8.

The New York Times reported Thursday that the price of the premium OLED iPhone will be around $999.

Apple is set to unveil three new iPhone models in September, which include updated versions of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus and the premium version iPhone 8, according to NYT.

New features of the iPhone 8 will have a larger screen, facial recognition to unlock the device and magnetic inductive charging, NYT reported.