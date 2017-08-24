× Boy, 7, wants help to ‘catch the bad guys’ in mom’s unsolved murder

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A 7-year-old boy is speaking out for the first time after his mom was murdered in front of him two years ago.

In August 2015, Ja’Keem Jones’ mom, Whitney Brown, 24, and Devon Fletcher, 28, were killed in a drive-by shooting in St. Louis.

“My mommy was talking to her friend and the bad guys started shooting and I hopped in the back seat so I won’t get shot,” Ja’Keem recalled. “They took my mommy away from me, and my mom deserves to be here with me.”

While talking with local reporter Justin Andrews, Ja’Keem ended up asking a question.

“Can I ask you a question? Are you guys going to catch the bad guys?”

The suspects are still on the streets and police said they do not strong leads in the case. Even though no one is in custody in the case, Ja’Keem has a message for those responsible.

“You [the shooter] deserve to be locked up because you took my mommy away from me. They should be on punishment and in jail and don’t let them get out,” said Ja’Keem.

He was only 5 years old when his mother was killed but the second grader recalls playing games and doing his ABC’s and 123’s with his mother.

While having a good time on the playground, Ja’Keem looked up to the sun and thought of his mom.

“I love you, mommy,” he said.

Ja’Keem said he wants to be a police officer when he grows up so he can lock up the bad guys who kill people.

Ja’Keem’s maternal grandmother, Erica Jones, is raising Ja’Keem as they wait for a crack in the case.