FALLBROOK, Calif. – Nearly a dozen students were reportedly stung by hornets Thursday at school in Fallbrook, authorities said.

Eleven students at Potter Junior High School were stung by hornets, NorCom Fire authorities said. Emergency crews went to the school to help at the students. Two of them had allergic reactions and were taken to hospital.

The rest of the students were “fine.”

The students were in physical education class outside when they were attacked.