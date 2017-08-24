Abandoned puppy gets adopted after surgery

ENCINITAS, Calif. – A dog found by the side of a freeway in Mexico and treated for having one leg shorter than the others will go home with an adoptive family Thursday, according to the Rancho Coastal Humane Society.

Orson underwent surgery for his condition after being brought to the Humane Society by representatives of Friends of County Animal Shelters about four months ago. Donations paid for the procedure for the canine, who was adopted once previously but returned. He’s also participated in pool therapy.

“We received dozens of applications from families who wanted to adopt Orson,” said Kathy Zerkle, RCHS vice president of adoption services.

“Some of them have adopted other dogs,” Zerkle said. “Others changed their minds. Interestingly enough, it’s Orson’s foster care provider who had applied right away and will be giving him a forever home.”

Orson will have a slight limp because of damage to the leg before the surgery, and his owners will have to keep an eye out for the possible onset of arthritis, she said.